At least 18 people were shot, two fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the two fatalities was a man “between 30 to 40 years old” discovered facedown on the sidewalk Saturday morning. He had been shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The second fatality occurred just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, when a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest “in the 3300 block of West 30th Street.”

The boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Chicago Tribune notes that 335 people were shot January 1, 2021, through February 16, 2021, in Chicago, including fatal and non-fatal shootings.

The Tribune isolates homicides in a different data table, explaining that there were 73 fatalities in Chicago January 1, 2021, through February 16, 2021.

