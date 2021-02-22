https://www.dailywire.com/news/backlash-hits-coca-cola-after-accusations-of-anti-white-agenda

Coca-Cola is facing backlash after being accused of fostering an anti-white agenda in their online “anti-racism” training for employees, with some training materials that instruct participants to “try to be less white.” After blowback, the company has issued a statement denying that the materials are part of its learning curriculum.

On Friday, a psychologist who describes herself on Twitter as a “Former Democrat. Unwoke activist. Accidental commentator,” posted screenshots from an alleged whistleblower at Coca-Cola:

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Coca-Cola is forcing employees to complete online training telling them to “try to be less white.” These images are from an internal whistleblower: pic.twitter.com/gRi4N20esZ — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

I walk through the images in this video: https://t.co/tBwQ0FGV2N — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

For people asking to verify this, the course is publicly available on @LinkedIn: https://t.co/T2mmXTACeJ You can see for yourself. The Coca-Cola icon is in the top right hand corner on some of the images because they’re using LinkedIn content for their internal platform. — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

“In the U.S. and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white,” read one slide, as reported by Newsweek. “Research shows that by age 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

Following backlash for the “be less white” materials, Coca-Cola published a statement Friday saying the materials are “not a focus of our company’s curriculum” and committing to “continue to refine” its learning curriculum:

The video circulating on social media is from a publicly available LinkedIn Learning Series and is not a focus of our company’s curriculum. Our Better Together global learning curriculum is part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace. It is comprised of a number of short vignettes, each a few minutes long. The training includes access to LinkedIn Learning on a variety of topics, including on diversity, equity and inclusion. We will continue to refine this curriculum.

Roughly 24 hours later Coca-Cola released a statement that was marginally different:

The video and images attributed to a Coca-Cola training program are not part of the company’s learning curriculum. Our Better Together global learning curriculum is part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace. It is comprised of a number of short vignettes, each a few minutes long. The training includes access to LinkedIn Learning on a variety of topics, including on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The full statement from a Coca-Cola spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/1kUMCi0SFi — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 21, 2021

Blowback to this initial report came swiftly. Nigel Farage, the leader of Great Britain’s Brexit party, stated:

This week we learned that Coca-Cola, that venerated U.S. institution — I know Coca-Cola a little bit, their headquarters in Atlanta, and in 2017, I went to their HQ as a guest of theirs, I gave a presentation to some of their managers, really talking about global trends in politics and I was very struck what a nice working environment it seemed, and of course what a hugely successful company it’s been over all these decades. But Coca-Cola, of all people, have now clearly lost their marbles, because they’re now putting their staff through compulsory training: how to be less white. You think I’m making this up? Have a look at this on the screen, saying, “So, to be less white means you’ll be less arrogant, less ignorant”—I mean, the list goes on: “try to be less white.” And the inference here is clear, isn’t it? That white is bad; white means supremacist; white means you look down your noses at everybody else; white means you are guilty!

Former GOP Texas congressional candidate Joshua Foxworth tweeted, “If your congressman does nothing when Coca-Cola tells it’s employees to ‘Try to be less White’ but would rush to any available mic if this was said about any other race, can it truly be said that they represent every American in their district, or just the ones the media allows.”

If your congressman does nothing when Coca-Cola tells it’s employees to “Try to be less White” but would rush to any available mic if this was said about any other race, can it truly be said that they represent every American in their district, or just the ones the media allows. — FoxworthForCongress (@FoxworthFor14) February 21, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

