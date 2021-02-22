http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RLpMe5vXfdk/

The California law “will hinder these proven conservation methods and, in our view, violates federal law and the constitution,” the state wildlife and fisheries department said in a statement.

In October, a federal judge struck down California’s ban on the products, according to nola.com.

“Judge Kimberly Mueller of the U.S. District Court for California’s Eastern District ruled that the state’s ban, passed in 2019, runs counter to federal laws that allow the import and sale of certain alligator and crocodile products,” the outlet said.

After federal protection began in 1967, Louisiana now estimates there are two million alligators in the state and 900,000 on alligator farms “which collect eggs from the wild and return 10% of the captive-raised reptiles once they’re big enough to have no wild predators,” the AP article said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

