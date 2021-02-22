https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/man-hes-gone-bill-kristol-just-sent-what-was-left-of-his-conserving-conservatism-mask-crashing-to-the-floor/

Bill Kristol’s got a new piece up at the Bulwark, and, well, you might wanna sit down for this one.

Don’t want to read it? That’s OK. Here’s the TL:DR version from Bill Kristol himself:

Oh.

No biggie. “Grifting Faux Conservatives” should still fit juuuuust fine.

It may not be a particularly good idea, but it’s an idea that Kristol and Co. had fleshed out a while ago.

Not unreasonable to wonder if he was ever really there to begin with.

This really is a shocking development.

Conserving Conservatism by embracing liberalism.

It’s a bold strategy, Bill. Let’s see if it pays off for you.

