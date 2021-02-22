https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/man-hes-gone-bill-kristol-just-sent-what-was-left-of-his-conserving-conservatism-mask-crashing-to-the-floor/

Bill Kristol’s got a new piece up at the Bulwark, and, well, you might wanna sit down for this one.

Read @BillKristol on the weird absence of Joe Biden from the “whither #NeverTrump” discussions. Why can’t anti-Trump become work-with-Biden? https://t.co/DzYNrt8kBu — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 22, 2021

New, from me:

“But isn’t there another pretty obvious alternative? Mightn’t one consider allying oneself with the Biden wing of the Democratic party?” https://t.co/zrRKPcbV5I — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 22, 2021

Don’t want to read it? That’s OK. Here’s the TL:DR version from Bill Kristol himself:

TL;DR:

We supported Biden.

Biden won.

We favor a governing centrism.

Biden is a centrist president.

Aren’t we all over-thinking this?

Shouldn’t Never Trumpers support Biden? Shouldn’t Never Trumpers be the ex-Republican wing of the Biden coalition?https://t.co/zrRKPcbV5I — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 22, 2021

Oh.

What About Joe? agree! I actually see no other short term solution https://t.co/UBnxoD23MH via @BulwarkOnline — Jennifer ‘pro-reality’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 22, 2021

I like to call us the 19th century liberal coalition but that’s too long for a bumper sticker. — Jennifer ‘pro-reality’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 22, 2021

No biggie. “Grifting Faux Conservatives” should still fit juuuuust fine.

Hmmm.@BillKristol‘s a friend and all that. But I don’t think this is a particularly good or properly fleshed out idea, even when framed in the just-asking-questions mode. More thoughts in a bit. https://t.co/QMtmrZ6esO — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 22, 2021

It may not be a particularly good idea, but it’s an idea that Kristol and Co. had fleshed out a while ago.

Not unreasonable to wonder if he was ever really there to begin with.

“That wing isn’t powerless. Biden is the president. That wing isn’t lacking in other powerful patrons—the speaker of the House and the majority leader of the Senate are at least qualified supporters.” Pelosi and Schumer represent “the Biden wing”?

https://t.co/8pdE3ujjqU — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 22, 2021

The right path for the anti-Trump Republicans is to work with Biden, Schumer, and Pelosi? pic.twitter.com/QIRpKBQNWl — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 22, 2021

Looks like the Still Pretending To Be A Republican phase of @BillKristol‘s move to the Democratic Party is approaching an end… https://t.co/wyR461t902 — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 23, 2021

I’m shocked, SHOCKED to discover that Bill Kristol is a Democrat. https://t.co/Bpyw1spz4B — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) February 22, 2021

This really is a shocking development.

As usual with tribal appeals of this nature, observe the complete & total absence of discussion of (1) government policy on any issue or (2) Democrats’ approach to constitutional governance, civil liberties, or other crucial elements of the classical-liberal order. https://t.co/eIVyEi4GIY — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 22, 2021

This just confirms that their avowed conservatism was a facade and pretense. https://t.co/w8up9IKAbC — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 23, 2021

Conserving Conservatism by embracing liberalism.

It’s a bold strategy, Bill. Let’s see if it pays off for you.

