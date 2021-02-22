https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/02/22/matthew-mcconaughey-planning-benefit-to-help-texas-and-winter-storm-victims/

Texas has a friend in Matthew McConaughey. Early Monday morning the actor announced he and wife Camila will stage a virtual benefit to aid those in his home state affected by the recent deadly winter storms.

“As most of you know, my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it’s had in the last 70 years. It left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities,” McConaughey said in a video released onto social media.

“And while most of the power is thankfully being restored, the busted water lines from hospitals to so many homes has left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive.”

The Academy Award-winner asked fans to “stay tuned,” explaining the virtual benefit will evolve in coming weeks.

“Right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbours,” he told fellow Texans. “Go knock on a door. Go volunteer. If you’re a have, please help out a have not. There’s a bunch of ’em.”

This is not the first time McConaughey and his wife have stepped up to help others.

As Breitbart News reported, last year the couple were pleased to help drive 110,000 masks to a group of rural Texas hospitals in great need of PPEs amid the early onslaught of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

McConaughey shared a photo of truck full of the supplies, and thanked Lincoln Motor Cars for their assistance. “Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” the Gentleman star said at the time.

Several weeks before that act of generosity, he donated 80,000 masks to first responders in Texas and Louisiana.

The Wolf of Wall Street star also sought to bring some joy to folks during the coronavirus lockdown, when he beamed in a live feed to a retirement home in Round Rock, Texas, to lead the residents in a game of Bingo.

