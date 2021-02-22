http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MAdx2ZqhqoI/

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), now an NBC News analyst, was upset Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” over the line of questioning by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) at attorney general nominee Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing.

McCaskill said, “We actually had an attorney general try to dismiss a case after a criminal had pled guilty because he was a buddy of the president’s. I’ve got to just say this right now, I know I shouldn’t go on this long right now, but I can’t help it. I watched part of that hearing. Nicolle, give me a break. Can you believe Cruz and Cornyn sat there and lectured Garland Merrick on politicizing DOJ after what they put up with, with no hearings, no brushback, with the president under Donald Trump, what he did at DOJ? It was disgusting how Trump politicized DOJ. He tried to do it even more than he got away with. The nerve of them to sit there and act like -Cornyn said, ‘The only reason he could ever vote against him is if he wouldn’t pledge to keep politics out of DOJ.’ These guys have some nerve, don’t they? Unbelievable.”

