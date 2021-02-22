https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603453905db3705aa0ab1b3d
Matt James, the first Black man to lead ABC’s “The Bachelor” franchise, spoke out Monday about the series’ failures on diversity and race amid widespread criticism of host Chris Harrison in recent wee…
Making public companies and investment firms disclose climate risks and their costs could make environmental data as commonplace in financial reports as sales and profit figures….
Biden is willing to return to Iran nuclear deal negotiations and eases some sanctions. That’s not a good strategy….
The campaign by the left-wing watchdog Media Matters to remove Fox News from cable and satellite TV systems is getting a boost from a prominent New York Times columnist and a hearing in Congress this …