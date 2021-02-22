https://thehill.com/homenews/media/539900-meghan-mccain-calls-for-biden-to-remove-fauci

Meghan McCain on Monday called for Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, to be fired, blaming him for "inconsistent messaging" in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

"The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can't tell me if I get the vaccine, I'll be able to have dinner with my family," McCain, the co-host of "The View," said Monday, as reported by Mediaite. "It's terribly inconsistent messaging."

The View co-host Meghan McCain calls for Dr. Fauci to be replaced with someone who “maybe does understand science.” pic.twitter.com/9pIriLu2Uq — The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2021

The co-host went on to unfavorably contrast the U.S. with Israel, which has reportedly given the first dose of the vaccine to about half the population.

“I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science, or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places who are doing this successfully,” she said.

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” she added.

McCain’s co-host Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi GoldbergMcCarthyism fashionable again in Hollywood? Whoopi Goldberg wears ‘my vice president’ shirt day after inauguration Joy Behar spars with Meghan McCain: ‘I did not miss you’ while you were on maternity leave MORE pushed back by noting the difference between the U.S. and Israel’s respective populations, and pointing out that individual people being vaccinated does not necessarily mean an immediate return to normal.

“You probably could get your shot, but you’re going to go outside and be surrounded by people who have not gotten their shot, and they don’t know yet whether — how protected you’re going be,” Goldberg said. “This is all stuff that we’ll know when the science makes sense, or we could have them just say, yeah, and then we’ll get them on the other side when he’s wrong.”

