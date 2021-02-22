http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/edFBJf_OYFY/

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that President Joe Biden should replace his chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Referencing Fauci’s appearance Sunday on CNN, McCain said, “Next week it’ll be a year since we left studio, and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been, and the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN, and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family or dinner with, you know, I don’t have any grandparents left, but, you know, older people, if I can go to dinner at friends’ houses who are older. It’s terribly inconsistent messaging, and it continues to be inconsistent messaging.”

She continued, “The idea that I can get vaccinated and I won’t be able to see friends and nothing in life changes, and we’re going to have to wear a mask forever — I don’t understand the downplaying of getting the vaccine because right now we should be wanting as many Americans as possible to get a vaccine.”

She added, “I’m over Dr. Fauci. I think we need to have more people giving more opinions, and honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places who are doing this successfully.”

