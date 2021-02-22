https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-mccain-im-over-dr-fauci

On Monday, Meghan McCain called for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to be replaced.

During an appearance on The View, McCain showed a clip of Fauci on CNN over the weekend where the doctor did not give clear answers as to when vaccinated grandparents can see their grandchildren.

“So I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain said, first making a point to say that she has “respect” for the tragedy of the pandemic and that the grief that the nation is going through “should not be downplayed.”

“That being said,” she added, “next week it will be a year since we left studio and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been. And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”

“It’s terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” she said.

She mentioned Israel’s vaccination rollout, asking, “Is the science in Israel different than the science here in the United States of America? Because Israel has over half of their country vaccinated already and seem to be doing pretty well.

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, I don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I can get it,” the 36-year-old said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.

“I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn,” she continued, “but this rollout has been a disaster. And I understand, obviously, President Trump can take much of the blame, but now we’re in the Biden administration and I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it.”

“So I’m over Dr. Fauci,” McCain declared. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places that are doing this successfully.”

McCain trended on Twitter as many users seemed to take issue with her criticisms of Fauci. Specifically, her frustration over how she, as a talk show host, does not know when she can get vaccinated seemed to be a point of contention with some users who interpreted her comments as entitlement.

However, McCain is a daily talk show host and a member of the media who recognizes that she should be able to find out information regarding vaccines and communicate her findings to the public. The fact that she cannot easily discover this information shows how it must be difficult for other people to get clear answers, as well. Her frustration was clearly directed towards the lack of transparency and messaging problems coming from the nation’s leading health expert, and did not come from a sense of entitlement.

