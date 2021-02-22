https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/merrick-garland-doesnt-commit-to-making-durham-report-public/

Posted by Kane on February 22, 2021 1:13 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Three short highlights as Garland is asked about John Durham and spygate



Chuck Grassley’s turn to ask questions about Durham

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...