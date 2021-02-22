https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/22/michelle-wie-responds-to-rudy-giulianis-funny-story-about-rush-limbaugh/

In one of the more bizarre moments from last week, Rudy Giuliani recounted a “funny story” while on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast that he thought the audience would like to know about Rush Limbaugh. In the story that left Bannon visibly cringing, Rudy talked about a time he and Rush were golfing with professional golfer Michelle Wie and he joked about seeing her “panties” when she bent over to putt. Have a watch:

I had to hear it so you do too: Rudy Giuliani tells an absolutely disgusting story about golfing with Rush Limbaugh (He refers to Rush as “Roger” because he has pudding for brains but in context it was definitely about Rush) pic.twitter.com/fh4zO3DUVi — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) February 18, 2021

You can see by Bannon’s reaction that he was not happy with where this went:

Just watch Steve Bannon’s face throughout Rudy’s story https://t.co/48UsL66cvT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 18, 2021

Eric Greitens’ face, too:

This is some epically awkward tv. The looks of horror on Bannon’s and Greitens’ faces- hardly two choir boys- makes it https://t.co/mpLngDkjCy — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) February 18, 2021

The two were paired with Wie at a charity tournament hosted by Ernie Els in Palm Beach in 2014:

Huge thanks to the Els family for having me at the @ElsForAutism pro am today! I had a blast!! ♥ pic.twitter.com/ovz7OyKRpK — Michelle Wie (@MichelleWieWest) March 10, 2014

Note, this was the same year Wie won the U.S. Open and, um, celebrated with the trophy:

Twerking and chugging: Yes, Michelle Wie knew how to celebrate her US Open win http://t.co/4QRlyTgiDU pic.twitter.com/lFi9S23M78 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 23, 2014

Why did Rudy think this would be a good way to remember Rush? This tweet was much better:

My friend Rush Limbaugh was the most influential commentator in the world. He created a whole new genre. A genius, patriot, humorist, great golf partner, and a generous kind man. We will miss him but he lives on in heaven and on earth with those he inspired. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 17, 2021

Wie responded, blasting the former mayor for “smiling to my face and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day”:

Apparently, she changed her putting stance during the year which is what Rudy may have been commenting on. Photo from 2014:

The USGA piled on for good measure:

Sexism has no place in golf or life. We are always in your corner, @MichelleWieWest https://t.co/4uYVvNK59E — USGA (@USGA) February 20, 2021

Yeah, it was a creepy joke, but the LPGA actually instituted a new dress code in 2017 to eliminate the short skirts:

The LPGA Just Released a Strict New Dress Code Eliminating Plunging Necklines, Short Skirts and Leggings https://t.co/tjDZMAwSad — People (@people) July 18, 2017

Wie’s reaction back then:

Michelle Wie throws some shade at the LPGA’s stricter dress code with offseason post: https://t.co/boKggwlri1 pic.twitter.com/OkLhBETplf — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 6, 2017

You know, maybe she’s being just a tad hypocritical about all of this?

