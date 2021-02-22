http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cwtXAjNQz1c/

An ordinance passed by Newton County, Missouri, not only nullifies new federal controls within the county but also makes clear the sheriff can arrest federal agents attempting to enforce those gun controls inside county lines.

The Daily Wire reported the ordinance on February 21, 2021. It was approved by Newton County Commissioners on February 3.

The ordinance, posted by NewtonCountyMO.com, opens:

Be it enacted by the Newton County Missouri Commission as follows: All federal acts, laws, orders, rules and regulations passed by the Federal government and specifically any Presidential Administration whether past, present or future, which infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States and Article 1, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution shall be invalid in the county, shall not be recognized by this county, and specifically rejected by this county, and shall be considered null and void and of no effect in this county.

The ordinance lists the types of controls to be nullified, and those include any that require registration of firearms, ammunition, or “owners of firearms.” Prohibited controls are also those which would expand the application of the federal tax stamp requirement, currently in place in for Class III firearms and accessories, such as suppressors.

Newton County makes clear controls not specifically mentioned, but which nevertheless infringe the Second Amendment, are prohibited from enforcement in the state.

The ordinance notes the sheriff has the power to arrest agents attempting to enforce the prohibited gun controls: “Any and all federal agents trying to enforce the regulations listed…shall be subject to arrest by the Sheriff’s department.”

On January 24, 2021, Breitbart News reported Missouri State Sen. Eric Burlison (R) was pushing legislation to prohibit state-level enforcement of any new Biden Administration gun controls.

Burlison’s legislation declares “federal supremacy does not apply to federal laws that restrict or prohibit the manufacture, ownership, and use of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition within the state because such laws exceed the scope of the federal government’s authority.”

