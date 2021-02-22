https://www.dailywire.com/news/more-people-searched-gina-carano-on-google-last-week-than-disney-or-the-mandalorian

Earlier this month, it was reported that Disney had fired conservative actress Gina Carano “because of a series of posts she made on social media that critics claimed were offensive.” The post which seemed to spark the decision by Disney to fire Carano, who played Cara Dune on the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian, was a screenshot of another person’s post shared on her Instagram account. The screenshot “compared the current politically divisive culture in the U.S. to Nazi Germany,” and read:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

For the days that followed, Carano dominated both news and social media. After it was announced that the former MMA star would partner with The Daily Wire to “produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members,” the news went viral, with massive media coverage. Just last week, Carano hit the top spot on IMBD’s “Star Rating,” and her action figures skyrocketed in price after Hasbro “announced that it would be ending a production run of figures for Carano’s ‘Mandalorian’ character, Cara Dune.”

The growing prominence of Carano is further demonstrated when we study internet searches. Using Google Trends, a Google tool which allows users to analyze the frequency of search queries, it appears that Gina Carano is also experiencing monumental popularity online.

Between the period of February 7 to February 13 — with Carano being fired on February 10th and announcing her partnership with The Daily Wire on February 12th — Google Trends indicated that interest in Gina Carano beat out The Mandalorian, with searches for Carano occurring more than three times as often as the Disney+ show.

The same was true of Disney, with searches for Carano occurring almost 80% more often. Wandavision, the latest hit show on Disney+ lauded by many critics, was beaten by Carano by over 20%. After Pedro Pascal, star of The Mandalorian, faced criticism for his past tweets comparing border control policies to the Holocaust, Carano was ten times more popular online in terms of searches.

After Carano announced her partnership with the Daily Wire, she commented on her intent to fight back against cancel culture.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said in a statement. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

This past weekend, Gina Carano spoke with Ben Shapiro on the Sunday Special, which already garnered over 1.6 million views. It seems like the growth of Carano’s online status is showing no signs of slowing down.

