Gladys Sicknick, the mother of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, would like a clear understanding about why her 42-year-old son passed away last month on Jan. 7 after working during the riot on Jan. 6.

“He wasn’t hit on the head no. We think he had a stroke, but we don’t know anything for sure,” the 74-year-old woman told DailyMail.com. “We’d love to know what happened.”

