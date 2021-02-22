https://www.oann.com/n-y-assemblyman-ron-kim-calls-for-gov-cuomos-impeachment/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=n-y-assemblyman-ron-kim-calls-for-gov-cuomos-impeachment

UPDATED 11:14 AM PT – Monday, February 22, 2021

New York Assemblyman Ron Kim has continued to make his argument for impeaching Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo following the nursing home death toll scandal.

On Monday, Kim stated that Cuomo must be held accountable for his decisions, out-of-control bullying and abusive behavior. This came after Kim claimed the governor threatened his career if he didn’t withdraw his public statement on the scandal.

The assemblyman pointed out that he has a constitutional duty as an elected official to pursue impeachment following corrupt conduct, including Cuomo’s web of lies and pay-to-play schemes.

NY Assemblyman Ron Kim: Why We Must IMPEACH Andrew Cuomo https://t.co/ewAWp0CSEh via @YouTube — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) February 22, 2021

Kim said there’s enough consensus with his Democrat conference to repeal Cuomo’s emergency powers, but wants to go even further. State lawmakers are slated to discuss the matter this week.

Meanwhile, experts have said Democrat governor’s alleged cover up of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths could add up to a federal offense.

In an opinion piece published Sunday, Trump administration alumni John Daukas said the probe into the nursing home scandal was “serious” and merits “federal criminal charges.”

Daukas, who formerly served as acting U.S. attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, insisted Cuomo’s actions were not merely negligent, but intentional and possibly criminal if the intent was to thwart a federal investigation.

