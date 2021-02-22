https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/nailed-it-ben-shapiro-explains-why-hes-no-longer-willing-to-give-dr-anthony-fauci-the-benefit-of-the-doubt/

Dr. Anthony Fauci is just not up to being the face of the COVID19 Science. He’s just not. He tried for a while, but the only thing he’s really succeeded in is pissing off more and more Americans who have had it up to here with his constant flip-flopping and goalpost shifting.

.@DanaBashCNN: “What does normal mean? Do you think Americans will still be wearing masks for example in 2022?” Dr. Anthony Fauci: “You know, I think it is possible that’s the case. And, again, it really depends what you mean by normality.” pic.twitter.com/JQm9Cbo16O — The Recount (@therecount) February 21, 2021

It seems pretty safe to say that when it comes to Dr. Fauci, Ben Shapiro speaks for a growing number of Americans:

Fauci should be fired. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2021

He has been downtalking the efficacy of vaccines at a time when we need precisely the opposite. He has been mirroring the administration’s double talk on school reopenings. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2021

I gave Fauci the benefit of the doubt for a full year here, but he is simply not an apolitical voice at this point. I’m not saying he’s badly motivated. I’m saying that as the top voice for covid fighting in the US, his mixed messaging is harmful. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2021

Note: I didn’t say Trump should fire him. In fact, I said precisely the opposite. I’m saying that if the Biden administration’s messaging around vaccines has been terrible, and Fauci is a major part of that. Biden should can him. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2021

Enough is enough already.

Naturally, Shapiro’s point still sailed completely over some people’s heads.

A lot of the sheep replies to Ben’s fair comments are indicative of a deep intellectual rot. https://t.co/Wug0F8vRcC — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 22, 2021

Here’s a sample of folks who just don’t get it (or don’t want to):

Whats this skeeze complaining about now https://t.co/7aP7N07CbC — Simon (@ItsSimonBtw) February 22, 2021

You are a moronic twit https://t.co/bzzV4II5n8 — ‘Big’ Jim N. (@BigJimSports) February 22, 2021

This racist loser is filling the role of rush Limbaugh https://t.co/H3XvSQtZJ4 — J (@wineaintsweeter) February 22, 2021

You should be deplatformed https://t.co/yRnxxZwfnh — Film Frank (@film_frank_) February 22, 2021

Is this the cancel culture little Benjamin keeps talking about? https://t.co/mEfi9LXhCw — Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 22, 2021

No, Travis. As a matter of fact, it’s not.

Shapiro’s not arguing that Dr. Fauci should be canceled; he’s arguing — quite convincingly, by the way — that Dr. Fauci is not the man for the job he currently holds.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

