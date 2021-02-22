https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/nailed-it-ben-shapiro-explains-why-hes-no-longer-willing-to-give-dr-anthony-fauci-the-benefit-of-the-doubt/

Dr. Anthony Fauci is just not up to being the face of the COVID19 Science. He’s just not. He tried for a while, but the only thing he’s really succeeded in is pissing off more and more Americans who have had it up to here with his constant flip-flopping and goalpost shifting.

It seems pretty safe to say that when it comes to Dr. Fauci, Ben Shapiro speaks for a growing number of Americans:

Enough is enough already.

Naturally, Shapiro’s point still sailed completely over some people’s heads.

Here’s a sample of folks who just don’t get it (or don’t want to):

No, Travis. As a matter of fact, it’s not.

Shapiro’s not arguing that Dr. Fauci should be canceled; he’s arguing — quite convincingly, by the way — that Dr. Fauci is not the man for the job he currently holds.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...