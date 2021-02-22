https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539986-nasa-rover-transmits-first-sounds-ever-recorded-on-mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has recorded and sent back the first audio from the surface of Mars.

The audio clips were released on Monday along with new video footage from the rover as it landed Thursday.

The audio was captured by two microphones mounted onto Perseverance. In one of the clips, a noise that sounds like wind can be heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perseverance successfully landed on Mars’s surface last week, seven months after it was launched into space.

Dave Gruel, lead engineer for the rover’s camera and microphone subsystem, said more clips would be coming from Mars as Perseverance continues its mission.

“We’re counting on both these instruments recording some really amazing sounds from the surface of Mars,” Gruel said, according to NBC News.

Now that you’ve seen Mars, hear it. Grab some headphones and listen to the first sounds captured by one of my microphones. https://t.co/JswvAWC2IP#CountdownToMars — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

“Imagine yourself sitting on the surface of Mars and listening to the surroundings,” Gruel said in a news briefing. “It’s cool. Really neat. Overwhelming, if you will.”

NASA last week posted the first color photos of Mars. According to NASA’s Hallie Gengl, the photos are “really high resolution” when compared with what has previously been captured by NASA.

An open horizon, with so much to explore. Can’t wait to get going. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/hAaxeVGs04 — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

