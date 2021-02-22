https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/nasdaq-closes-2-5-lower-big-tech-gets-hit/

(CNBC) — Steep losses in technology shares dragged down the S&P 500 on Monday as a continuous rise in bond yields dented the appetite for growth stocks. Meanwhile, investors piled into into economically sensitive names to bet on a comeback.

The broad equity benchmark lost 0.8% to 3,876.50 in volatile trading, falling for a fifth straight session amid the weakness in tech and consumer discretionary. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5% to 13,533.05 as Tesla shares slid 8.6%. Big Tech stocks came under pressure with Apple, Amazon and Microsoft all dropping at least 2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed a 200-point loss to close 27.37 points higher, or 0.1%, at 31,521.69. A handful of economic comeback plays boosted the blue-chip benchmark. Disney jumped 4.4%, while industrial giant Caterpillar and chemicals company Dow Inc. both climbed more than 3.5%. American Express and Chevron gained 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively.

