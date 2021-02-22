https://www.newsmax.com/politics/republicans-blue-collar-workers-white-collar/2021/02/22/id/1011030/

The percentage of blue-collar workers who said they identify with the Republican Party greatly rose during former President Donald Trump’s time in office according to the latest poll from NBC News.

The survey, released on Sunday by NBC’s “Meet the Press,” shows that the number of blue-collar workers who identify as members of the GOP grew by 12 percentage points since 2010, while the number who identify as Democrats fell by eight percentage points. White-collar workers slightly shifted towards the Democratic Party by one percentage point.

The number of Hispanic blue-collar workers who indicate support for the GOP rose from 23% in 2010 to 36% in 2020, while support among Black blue-collar workers rose from 5% to 12% during that same time frame. GOP support from white blue-collar workers rose from 45% in 2010 to 57% in 2020.

NBC notes that while the survey shows that Republicans have “made substantial inroads” with the demographic, it also shows that the GOP “is increasingly reliant on blue-collar voters as a key, if not the key, component of its coalition.”

NBC did not list the number of people polled for the survey, when the polling was conducted, or the margin of error.

