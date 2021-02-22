https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nice-work-officer-saves-13-year-old-girl/

Florida deputy saves 13 year old girl from creep she met online

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County deputy rescued a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing after school and was found in a motel room with a 22-year-old Orlando man she met online, the sheriff’s office said.

Volusia County deputies responded to the missing child report at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday after the girl’s grandmother said she never came home and didn’t go to her basketball game after school.

