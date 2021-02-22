https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/now-trump-office-angry-womens-national-soccer-team-stands-us-national-anthem/

Photo Credit: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

US womens’ soccer player and radical leftist Megan Rapinoe started kneeling during the national anthem back in 2016. She said it was a protest against “white supremacy” and in support of the black lives matter movement. She later said it was a protest against the treatment of gays in the US.

Then in 2019 Rapinoe said her protesting during the anthem is her f*** you to Trump and all of his racism.

Megan Rapinoe is a captain of the US women’s soccer team.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses to Review Pennsylvania Election Cases – Alito, Gorsuch and Thomas Dissent

Rapinoe later told reporters she was “not going to the f***ing White House” if the US women won the world championship.

Megan Rapinoe and the US women’s soccer team saw their ratings sink by 43% in 2019.

But now that Joe Biden is president the US women’s soccer team is standing for the anthem again.

What a disgusting bunch.

They insist it’s some BS about putting all of the talk into work.

They’re not even honest.

Crystal Dunn says the #USWNT stood for the national anthem today because the team is “past the protesting phase” and is now “putting all the talk into actual work.” https://t.co/ryPdlfzVI9 — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) February 22, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

