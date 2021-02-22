https://nypost.com/2021/02/21/nyc-backtracks-on-plan-to-close-trump-owned-ice-rinks/amp/

People ice skating at Wollman Rink in Central Park on February 21, 2021. Daniel William McKnight

The city is doing a full “180” on its plan to shutter Trump-operated ice skating rinks.

City Hall on Sunday reversed Mayor de Blasio’s move to shutter Lasker and Wollman rinks in Central Park six weeks ahead of their typical April closing dates — in an effort to freeze-out his political rival.

“New York City kids deserve all the time on the ice they can get this year. The Wollman and Lasker rinks will stay open under current management for the few weeks left in this season,” City Hall Press Secretary Bill Neidhardt told The Post.

“But make no mistake, we will not be doing business with the Trump Organization going forward. Inciting an insurrection will never be forgotten or forgiven.”

Hizzoner announced last month he was nixing the city’s contracts with the Trump Organization, alleging then-President Trump had incited a riot at the Capitol. The rinks were both set to be shuttered at close on Sunday.

The stunning policy reversal came after devastated skaters fumed over the weekend that they shouldn’t be kept off the ice due to Hizzoner’s beef with the Trump administration.

“The real people they’re hurting are the 2,500 children that have been benefiting from the skating program this season and 250 innocent employees who have been keeping this going for us,” said Lee Klausner, 49, who was watching her two daughters skate.

An ice resurfacer at Wollman Rink in Central Park on February 21, 2021Daniel William McKnight

On Sunday, Eric Trump cheered city hall’s decision to keep the rinks open.

“@NYCMayor Mr. Mayor – Thank You for keeping Wollman and Lasker Rinks open — you’ve just made countless NYC families (along w our 250 employees) incredibly happy. This is a bright moment for New York and please know we ap preciate it. I look forward to saying ‘thanks’ in person,” he wrote on Twitter.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the rinks would remain open until April like past years.

Trump’s business group, run by his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, has operated the rinks for more than three decades.

