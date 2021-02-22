https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nyc-driver-learns-his-lesson-after-parking-in-front-of-fire-hydrant/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
‘A GOOD LESSON’: One vehicle owner learned the hard way why you shouldn’t park your car in front of a fire hydrant. Firefighters smashed through a car’s windows to get a fire hose to the hydrant and the car got a ticket to top it off. https://t.co/MQNLvXKU2c pic.twitter.com/qMWTOD0IDi
— ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2021
Replies are split — Some blame the driver, others blame NYFD for not using the other hose attachment.