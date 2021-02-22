https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/what-border-crisis-obama-dhs-official-predicts-1-million-immigrants-could-hit-u-s-border-in-2021/

WASHINGTON, DC – A former Department of Homeland Security official, and now a senior lecturer for Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, recently wrote a piece for The Atlantic suggesting that the United States could see as many as 1 million migrants trying to make their way through the border in 2021.

How do you dismantle cruel border policies without that leading to a belief that our borders are open? I wrote about concerns of a mass migration building at the border and how stemming that flow is the most humane option available, for now. @TheAtlantic https://t.co/EUonfntuEt — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) February 20, 2021

In an article titled “The Border Mess That Trump Left Behind”, Juliette Kayyem extrapolated the January, 2021 CBP data to come to the conclusion that the southern border could see as mush as – or even more – than a million immigrants trying to enter the country:

“Customs and Border Protection reported nearly 78,000 “encounters” in January at the southwest border—that is, 78,000 apprehensions or deportations of would-be immigrants.

That’s nearly double the figure for the same month last year and the highest for January in a decade. If the current pattern holds, the U.S. is on track for more than 1 million encounters in 2021.”

The recurring theme present within Kayyem’s article, outside of admonishing President Trump’s effort with the southern border during his time in office, is that President Biden may encounter some difficulties while balancing Democratic talking points during the 2020 election season and the stances of most Americans:

“Many Democratic candidates during the 2020 presidential-primary season supported decriminalization of unlawful border crossings, and activists and officials on the party’s progressive flank support the outright abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

“Both positions, however, are unpopular among an American public that generally supports immigration.”

“Perhaps not coincidentally, the candidate who won the Democratic nomination and the presidency took more moderate stances.

Now Biden has the tricky problem of squaring his own sense of empathy and the expectations of his party’s base with the duty to protect America’s borders under existing laws.”

While acknowledging all of the aforementioned, Kayyem doesn’t really launch into the reasons as to why many Americans are apprehensive about wantonly opening up the borders, decriminalizing illegal crossings, and abolishing ICE.

Instead, she latches onto the idea that the problem is that America’s immigration policies are just old fashioned and too restrictive, and that the country needs more resources allocated to hear out immigration cases:

“The nation’s existing laws are outmoded and overly restrictive, the United States hasn’t devoted the resources necessary to review individual cases, and the Biden administration has little control over when migrants will arrive at the border and seek entry.”

Kayyem carries on this notion that President Biden needs to “buy time” in order to maintain the border during the pandemic and devise a strategy to also process asylum claims simultaneously.

Keep in mind though, Kayyem doesn’t offer any possible solutions to the issue, she merely says that President Biden needs to “handle those who do arrive at the border.”

We’ll get 1 million-plus Biden migrants this year, warns ex-Obama/DHS official now at Harvard.

The warning includes a weak criticism of the ethnic lobbies & open-borders progressives who are undermining a giveaway to Ivy League inside the amnesty bill.https://t.co/RqZBEGcxKO — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) February 21, 2021

Neil Munro from Breitbart News has a theory as to why Kayyem seems so vested in President Biden striking that balance. From what Munro takes from Kayyem’s position, he believes she’s concerned that botching the situation at the border could affect the moving forward of President Biden’s amnesty efforts:

“[Kayyem ‘s] concern seems to be that the flood of migrants will prompt American voters to step in and reassert control of the border which has now been delegated to Biden’s team of ethnic advocacy groups, open-borders progressives, and corporate allies.”

“That intervention would be bad for Harvard because it would likely derail Biden’s amnesty bill — a bill includes a massive giveaway to the elite university sector.”

“The Biden bill, if passed, would effectively allow Harvard and other universities to recruit fee-paying foreign students by offering an unlimited number of work permits — complete with a 15-year “path to citizenship.”

Seeing that Kayyem happens to be a lecturer at Harvard, it’s not that far of a stretch to deduce that she’d adopt positions that could behoove her employer and, therefore, behoove her.

But whether that is the case or not is pure speculation.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

In other immigration related news, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s co-owned soccer team somehow got intertwined in a visa scandal that’s resulted in federal authorities getting involved.

Here’s that recent report from earlier in February.

_

NEW JERSEY – Sky Blue FC, the professional women’s soccer team that is co-owned by Governor Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy, has been named in court documents pertaining to a visa scandal.

The former COO of Global Premier Soccer, a now defunct youth soccer organization formerly based in Waltham, Mass., was charged today in connection with a wide-ranging visa fraud scheme https://t.co/kD2eDDBFuz — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) February 12, 2021

While neither Governor Murphy nor his wife are being charged or accused of any wrongdoing, the soccer team is one of seven professional teams that allegedly engaged in a visa program that illegally brought foreign coaches and scouts to the United States.

According to the Department of Justice, the center of the investigation and alleged criminal conduct relating to visa fraud stems around the now defunct Global Premier Soccer.

On February 12th, the DOJ announced that 39-year-old Justin Capell, the former COO of GPS, was being charged, “in connection with a wide-ranging visa fraud conspiracy.”

The purported visa scheme enacted by Capell and, “other GPS executives and employees,” that have yet to be named was said to have transpired between some point in 2016 up until October of 2019.

In said alleged scheme, the DOJ stated that:

“Capell conspired with other GPS executives and employees, and with GPS’s outside counsel, to defraud several federal agencies by submitting fraudulent visa petitions in order to secure work visas for hundreds of GPS employees.”

In the simplest of terms to describe what this alleged immigration scheme aimed to do, was that immigration officials were misled with falsified visa petitions that claimed potential visa beneficiaries would be functioning as professional soccer coaches and scouts.

GoLocalProv | U.S. Attorney Indictment of MA Sports Exec for Visa Conspiracy Tied to Soccer Team Owned By NJ Gov. https://t.co/sUt81rfXXi — Nicole Morry Dierks (@nmorry) February 14, 2021

But from what the DOJ alleges, these visa beneficiaries weren’t being allocated to professional sports teams as scouts or assistant coaches – they were instead allegedly working as youth soccer coaches for GPS:

“The petitions falsely stated that the beneficiaries would be working as scouts or assistant coaches for the professional teams when in reality they were employed only as youth soccer coaches by GPS.”

“As part of the conspiracy, Capell and others submitted phony employment contracts between professional teams and the purported beneficiaries.”

“It is also alleged that Capell and co-conspirators created fraudulent coaching licenses for the beneficiaries, which were included as part of the visa application packages.”

Of course, this is where the professional soccer teams – like the Murphy’s Sky Blue FC – come into the fold.

Apparently, in order for GPS to petition for these visa, then they needed to reference professional soccer teams that these visa beneficiaries would be allocated to.

One of the unidentified co-conspirators in this case allegedly submitted a petition on Sky Blue FC’s behalf to secure seven P-1S visas, which said category of visas are meant for support (like coaches and the ilk) of professional athletes.

Sky Blue is named as one of seven clubs that participated in a visa program that illegally brought foreign coaches and scouts to the United States, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Boston on Friday. https://t.co/5V2d61hJZf — NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) February 13, 2021

One month after those seven petitions for visa beneficiaries was filed, then the same co-conspirator submitted another petition that on behalf of Sky Blue FC trying to acquire six more P-1S visas.

The common theme in all this, as alleged by officials, is that these P1S visa recipients were never allocated to Sky Blue FC – but to youth soccer endeavors under GPS’s watch.

Governor Murphy reportedly admitted that he hardly ever gets involved with the “day to day” efforts of Sky Blue FC, noting that he and his wife only own a “big chunk” of the team and not much else:

“I don’t have any involvement day to day in running the team, which is good news for everybody.”

There is one alleged email communication where Governor Murphy was asked back in May of 2016 by Sky Blue FC co-owner Steven Temares if it’s, “ok for Dick [presumably Attorney Richard Howe] to have one conversation with the GPS CEO and the Fragomen lawyer to confirm whether the scouting structure works , ” to which Governor Murpky replied, “absolutely”.

But outside of the aforementioned, there’s nothing yet that implies Governor Murphy or the other co-owners of the soccer team were in on the alleged visa scandal.

According to the DOJ, former GPS COO Capell has reportedly already agreed, “to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit visa fraud,” but there’s no determined hearing date on when that plea bargain will be introduced and accepted.

—

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Make sure you click “following” and then click “see first” so you don’t miss a thing! (See image below.) Thanks for being a part of the LET family!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

