Why are we letting criminals out of prison while putting pastors in? Pastor James Coates of Canada’s GraceLife Church was recently fined, arrested, and put in maximum security prison for violating lockdown rules.

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant joined Glenn Beck on “Glenn TV” to discuss the story. Ezra said he’s noticed a trend of government officials “picking on” Christians as “lockdownism” becomes almost a new kind of religion, and warned this might be just the start of more persecution to come.

