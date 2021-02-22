https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/22/politifact-editor-in-chief-parrots-gov-cuomos-excuse-on-nursing-home-deaths/

PolitiFact editor-in-chief Angie Drobnic Holan was on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday where she said her fact-checking organization doesn’t “see hard evidence that [his order] made a significant difference in COVID deaths” and she blamed employees for bringing the virus into nursing home:

Holy s*it is she serious?

These are Gov. Cuomo’s EXACT talking points:

Keep in mind, the data she’s going off of here was compiled by Gov. Cuomo:

Yeah, it’s “not that complicated” at all:

It’s “Orwellian”:

Even worse? CNN’s Daniel Dale and Brian Stelter just sitting there and nodding in agreement:

Anyway, enjoy the DOJ investigation, Gov. Cuomo. The truth will prevail:

