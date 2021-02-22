https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/22/politifact-editor-in-chief-parrots-gov-cuomos-excuse-on-nursing-home-deaths/

PolitiFact editor-in-chief Angie Drobnic Holan was on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday where she said her fact-checking organization doesn’t “see hard evidence that [his order] made a significant difference in COVID deaths” and she blamed employees for bringing the virus into nursing home:

Angie Drobnic Holan, EIC of PolitiFact, on Gov. Cuomo’s COVID nursing home scandal: “I think the situation in NY is really complicated…We don’t see hard evidence that [his order] made a significant difference in COVID deaths,” adds the “issue” was employees bringing in COVID. pic.twitter.com/iwUn7CWIqX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 21, 2021

Holy s*it is she serious?

These are Gov. Cuomo’s EXACT talking points:

Fake fact checker repeats Cuomo’s excuse verbatim. Quite remarkable. https://t.co/459n1NHL0z — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 21, 2021

Keep in mind, the data she’s going off of here was compiled by Gov. Cuomo:

Flashback: McKinsey & Co. provided the dramatic projections of Covid hospitalizations that preceded Cuomo’s nursing home order. McKinsey later helped analyze the data that Cuomo admin used in its report blaming infections on nursing home staffers. https://t.co/m07JQoOGnP — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 21, 2021

Today, PolitiFact’s editor repeated the Cuomo-McKinsey spin on Stelter’s show. https://t.co/54sStByubV — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 21, 2021

Yeah, it’s “not that complicated” at all:

Not that complicated. At the height of a pandemic that is most deadly among the elderly & infirm, Cuomo ordered nursing homes to accept coronavirus-infected patients and has now spent nearly a year obfuscating the fall out from that. https://t.co/kb3GnHEujD — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 21, 2021

It’s “Orwellian”:

The phrase “Orwellian” is occasionally misused. But the editor or a publication called “politifact” suggesting we ignore the fact that Cuomo’s nursing home policy led to the early and unnecessary deaths of more than 10,000 seniors is very much Orwellian. Genuinely disturbing https://t.co/6jx6v7aGw9 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 21, 2021

Even worse? CNN’s Daniel Dale and Brian Stelter just sitting there and nodding in agreement:

That’s not the Orwellian part. The Orwellian part is the host and fact checker guest nod in agreement with her. https://t.co/gaCPgVlj9d — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 21, 2021

Anyway, enjoy the DOJ investigation, Gov. Cuomo. The truth will prevail:

Not only do we have hard evidence but we’d have more if his admin didn’t allegedly lie to stonewall a DOJ investigation https://t.co/OutVBfOvsU — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 21, 2021

