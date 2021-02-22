https://www.theepochtimes.com/poll-about-half-of-republicans-would-abandon-party-if-trump-created-a-new-one_3706069.html

Around half of Republican voters would abandon the GOP if former President Donald Trump created a new party, according to a new poll.

A Suffolk University-USA Today poll found that approximately 46 percent of Republican respondents said they would abandon the Republican Party and join a Trump-backed party. Only 27 percent said they would stay with the Republican Party, while the rest were undecided.

“We feel like Republicans don’t fight enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every single day,” a Republican and small-business owner—who was not identified—from Milwaukee told USA Today. “But then you have establishment Republicans who just agree with establishment Democrats and everything, and they don’t ever push back.”

Half of those polled in the Suffolk survey said that the GOP should become “more loyal to Trump,” and only one in five, or 19 percent, stated that the party should become less loyal to Trump and more aligned with establishment Republican politicans.

Another poll, released earlier this month via YouGov, said that 33 percent of Republicans participating in the survey said they would join a Trump-led breakaway party. Another 37 percent said “maybe” they would join the new party, while the remaining 30 percent said they would stick with the Republican Party.

A recent Hill-HarrisX poll reported that 64 percent of Republicans said they would either join or might join a “MAGA Party” or “Patriot Party” led by Trump. Thirty-six percent of respondents said it would be more likely for them to stay with the Republican Party.

“If Trump were to split from the GOP and create his own party, polling suggests he might well create the second largest political party in the country, knocking the GOP down to third place,” Dritan Nesho, CEO and chief pollster at HarrisX, told Hill.TV.

The recent slate of polls and their findings suggests that Trump still enjoys overwhelming support from Republican voters and will likely remain a mainstay in the party. The former president has not formally declared whether he will run for president 2024, amid speculation, although he said in several statements that he would support candidates during Republican primaries who espouse his “Make America Great Again” ethos.

Meanwhile, the former president is currently embroiled in a war-of-words with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). McConnell had suggested in an opinion article that Trump could face criminal prosecution for his Jan. 6 speech, prompting Trump to issue a blistering missive against the Kentucky Republican’s leadership.

Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference this month. His advisor, Jason Miller, told Fox Business over the weekend that Trump will focus on fighting against Big Tech monopolies, standing up to the Chinese Communist Party, and creating jobs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

