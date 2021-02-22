https://thelibertyloft.com/trump-issues-statement-about-continued-political-persecution/
Reading Time: 3 minutes
Charlotte, NC — Former President Donald Trump made a statement on Monday that talked about the continued political persecution that he has experienced. In the comments, he shared about the millions of dollars spent investigating him and that nothing has been found to convict him of.
He also spent time talking about the New York City situation. Earlier in the day on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump’s tax records would not be shielded from investigators. Trump said that move should not have happened and the Supreme Court should have put an end to it.
In continued comments, Trump talked about headhunter prosecutors and Attorney Generals. He said that their motives were to take out political opponents and were a threat to American Liberty.
In the end, Trump vowed to continue fighting, just like he always has. He closed that with all the crimes committed against him, he would win in the end. You can see the full comments of his statement below.
|
This investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country, whether it was the never ending $32 million Mueller hoax, which already investigated everything that could possibly be investigated, “Russia Russia Russia,” where there was a finding of “No Collusion,” or two ridiculous “Crazy Nancy” inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY. It just never ends!
So now, for more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S. The Tea Party was treated far better by the IRS than Donald Trump. The Supreme Court never should have let this “fishing expedition” happen, but they did. This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo. These are attacks by Democrats willing to do anything to stop the almost 75 million people (the most votes, by far, ever gotten by a sitting president) who voted for me in the election—an election which many people, and experts, feel that I won. I agree!
The new phenomenon of “headhunting” prosecutors and AGs—who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon—is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty. That’s what is done in third world countries. Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent. That’s fascism, not justice—and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it.
In the meantime, murders and violent crime are up in New York City by record numbers, and nothing is done about it. Our elected officials don’t care. All they focus on is the persecution of President Donald J. Trump.
I will fight on, just as I have, for the last five years (even before I was successfully elected), despite all of the election crimes that were committed against me. We will win!
Stay tuned to The Liberty Loft, as we continue to bring you the latest news. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.