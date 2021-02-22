https://www.oann.com/president-trump-says-scotus-tax-decision-continued-political-persecution/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-says-scotus-tax-decision-continued-political-persecution

UPDATED 12:53 PM PT – Monday, February 22, 2021

President Trump called the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the release of his tax returns “continuing political persecution.”

In a statement on Monday, he said the decision is “Democrat-inspired,” adding that New York officials are distracting the public from the actual crime in the city, where violence has been reaching new record highs.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/clXFBerKbs — 🇺🇸 MAGA RISING – Patriot John 🇺🇸 (@1PatriotForLife) February 22, 2021

President Trump said the move is politically motivated, as was the Mueller probe where Democrats tried to accuse him of collaborating with Russia during the 2016 election. He signed off, promising he will continue to “fight on” as he has throughout his presidency.

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president for the Trump organization, blasted the court’s decision as another witch hunt against his father.

So the Supreme Court will allow the political persecution for Donald Trump by vindictive partisan democrats to continue.

If they can keep a witch hunt against Trump going for years who cant they and more importantly who won’t they do it to???

My thoughts!https://t.co/Tdo5qGrtnq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 22, 2021

“The Supreme Court said you cant harass a sitting President, oh but now that he’s out, I guess you can harass him all you want. But again, if they can do this to Donald Trump, who cant they do it to, who wont they do it to? This doesn’t reek of the American justice system, this sounds like China, where you can politically persecute your enemies and even if you have nothing, guess what, you can get them to spend millions and millions of dollars defending themselves and you face no consequence when you’re wrong,” Trump Jr. stated. “Even if nothing happens, even if they don’t get what they’re obviously looking for, they get the win because they get you to spend millions of dollars defending their nonsense.”

Accounting company Mazars has said it would comply with the subpoena immediately.

