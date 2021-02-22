https://hannity.com/media-room/press-sec-clams-up-psaki-asked-if-biden-still-considers-cuomo-gold-standard-in-covid-response/

BREAKING REPORT: NY Times Says Cuomo ‘Severely Undercounted’ CoVID Nursing Home Deaths

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21

A bombshell report from the New York Times is raising serious new questions over Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the CoVID-19 pandemic; claiming his administration “severely undercounted” fatalities related to the virus in nursing homes across the state.

“The New York State attorney general accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent, according to a report released on Thursday,” reports The New York Times.

“The count of deaths in state nursing homes has been a source of controversy for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Department officials, who have been sensitive to any suggestion that they played any role in the number of nursing home deaths, which the state put at more than 8,500,” adds the newspaper.

“Preliminary data obtained by O.A.G. suggests that many nursing home residents died from Covid-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in D.O.H.’s published total nursing home death data,” a summary states.

Read the full report at the New York Times.