https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/primetime-got-ripped-off/

Posted by Kane on February 22, 2021 2:01 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders Belongings Stolen During Coaching Debut

“Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings weren’t stolen is LYING,” Sanders tweeted. “My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime.

He later tweeted, “a staff member walked in on the theft being committed but she couldn’t fight a dude off.”

Full story at NY Post…

Deion Sanders First Career Punt Return TD



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...