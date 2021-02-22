https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/primetime-got-ripped-off/

Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders Belongings Stolen During Coaching Debut

“Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings weren’t stolen is LYING,” Sanders tweeted. “My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime.

He later tweeted, “a staff member walked in on the theft being committed but she couldn’t fight a dude off.”

Full story at NY Post…

A sad, bizarre and unfortunate situation. After his first win as Jackson State’s head football coach Deion Sanders reveals that his personal items were stolen during the game. pic.twitter.com/S0CyJMN1VW — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) February 21, 2021

