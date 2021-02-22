https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/recently-vaccinated-elderly-florida-resident-stephen-king-smells-a-rat-in-ron-desantis-prioritizing-covid19-vaccines-for-elderly-floridians/

In case you missed it, try as he may, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t been able to escape the media’s scrutiny for prioritizing the elderly when it comes to COVID19 vaccinations.

Florida Gov. DeSantis stands accused of using the Covid-19 vaccine to reward powerful political supporters and developers by setting up pop-up vaccination sites in planned communities they developed and where Republican voters predominate. https://t.co/Ove38xDtCw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 20, 2021

‘CBS This Morning Saturday’ took after GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis for the “horrible optics” of pop-up vaccine distribution. Oh, and he’s also alleged to exploit having shots given at Publix supermarkets. They’re campaign donors.https://t.co/poTKp1UG7G pic.twitter.com/JmeY1vs5w6 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) February 22, 2021

Because not wanting to kill grandma is bad when Republicans do it. Or something.

They are indeed really doing this.

And if they’re really doing this, it’s a safe bet that others are, too. Others like Stephen King, who, when he’s not taunting freezing Texans, enjoys pushing baseless COVID19 vaccination conspiracy theories:

It seems possible—likely, even—that Ron DeSantis provided rich, Republican-leaning communities like Lakewood Ranch with priority vaccinations for political gain. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 22, 2021

Not just possible, but likely!

King is a writer, so he should have no problem showing his work here. We’re dying to see it.

Here come the leftist vaccine conspiracy theories. https://t.co/F5lPvsumVI — Emergent Universe Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) February 22, 2021

(citation missing) Here’s a thought: Did Florida communities where old, vulnerable people live get vaccinations first because…they are old and vulnerable? https://t.co/C92rUhJIum — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 22, 2021

The word has gone out to the Democratic Blue Checks that they are terrified of @GovRonDeSantis.

This is a coordinated effort to discredit a fine leader with lies, libel and slander. Period https://t.co/Gf6SeC6rAW — Mindy (@just_mindy) February 22, 2021

It seems possible — likely, even — that that’s exactly what this is.

What state and county did you receive your vaccination, Mr. King? https://t.co/xH4ajj2C7s — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) February 22, 2021

Ahem:

Stephen King is a Sarasota County resident. He got vaccinated under DeSantis’ plan prioritizing the elderly less than 3 weeks ago. https://t.co/1SLtaCJB6Z — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) February 22, 2021

Oh. So then, Stephen King’s real beef with Ron DeSantis is that Ron DeSantis doesn’t think Stephen King is more equal than others.

Leftists want the elderly to die. https://t.co/G2gUyEYyaH — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) February 22, 2021

For shame, Stephen King. For shame.

