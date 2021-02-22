https://www.oann.com/rep-scalise-biden-cowering-to-teachers-union-delaying-reopening-schools/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-scalise-biden-cowering-to-teachers-union-delaying-reopening-schools

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, pre-kindergarten teacher Sarah McCarthy works with a student at Dawes Elementary in Chicago. The nation’s top public health agency on Friday, Feb. 12, provided a roadmap for reopening schools in the middle of a pandemic, emphasizing mask wearing and social distancing and saying vaccination of teachers is important but not a prerequisite for reopening. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool, File)

UPDATED 8:58 AM PT – Monday, February 22, 2021

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise has accused Joe Biden of cowering to the teachers union and preventing children from returning to school. In an interview Sunday, the Republican lawmaker said the White House tried to pressure the CDC into reversing its guidelines after the agency confirmed students could return to in-person classes.

Scalise pointed out that there are already billions of dollars left over from previous relief packages to fund schools. He added, new funding would not provide immediate help.

“That money will not even be able to be spent, 95 percent of it won’t even be able to be spent until 2022, so do they really want to pass a bill that’s going to delay reopening schools even more?” asked minority whip. “Our kids can’t wait…the science says they can be in the classroom today.”

Scalise said the priority should be students and their well-being.

