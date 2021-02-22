https://www.oann.com/rep-scalise-biden-cowering-to-teachers-union-delaying-reopening-schools/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-scalise-biden-cowering-to-teachers-union-delaying-reopening-schools

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:58 AM PT – Monday, February 22, 2021

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise has accused Joe Biden of cowering to the teachers union and preventing children from returning to school. In an interview Sunday, the Republican lawmaker said the White House tried to pressure the CDC into reversing its guidelines after the agency confirmed students could return to in-person classes.

Scalise pointed out that there are already billions of dollars left over from previous relief packages to fund schools. He added, new funding would not provide immediate help.

“That money will not even be able to be spent, 95 percent of it won’t even be able to be spent until 2022, so do they really want to pass a bill that’s going to delay reopening schools even more?” asked minority whip. “Our kids can’t wait…the science says they can be in the classroom today.”

This isn’t just kids sad they can’t see friends. The mental health toll of remote school is SEVERE. Parents are writing to me about kids attempting suicide and being diagnosed with depression. We can fix this. Why won’t Dems listen to the CDC and call for schools to reopen? pic.twitter.com/LJogGeB1Xa — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 22, 2021

Scalise said the priority should be students and their well-being.

