House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted on Tuesday night that the House will vote Friday on a coronavirus relief package.

“The House will vote on Friday on @POTUS’ #AmericanRescuePlan to end this pandemic and deliver urgently needed relief to America’s families and small businesses. The American people strongly support this bill, and we are moving swiftly to see it enacted into law,” the Maryland Democrat tweeted.

If the legislation passes in the House it will also need to pass in the Senate before heading to President Biden’s desk.

