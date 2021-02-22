https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/02/22/report-biden-team-members-including-john-kerry-colluded-with-iran-to-undermine-trump-n331248
About The Author
Related Posts
Ron DeSantis Absolutely Destroys a Reporter Trying to Push the Rebekah Jones Nonsense
December 11, 2020
The Worst of 2020 Redux: Trump Derangement Syndrome; Liberal Media Sock Puppet Style
December 24, 2020
Boris Johnson Slaps at Trump, Fluffs Joe Biden With Ridiculous Statement
February 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy