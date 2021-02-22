https://hannity.com/media-room/report-biden-to-change-covid-business-loans-will-prioritize-minority-owned-companies/

The Biden administration is poised to make key changes to the Paycheck Protection Program’s small business loans in the days ahead; reportedly focusing on distributing the funds to “minority-owned” companies across the country.

“President Biden on Monday will announce policy changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) aimed at targeting assistance to businesses that employ 20 or fewer workers and those that are minority-owned,” reports The Hill.

“Officials say the moves are part of the Biden administration’s effort to make equity a priority in its response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more than 400,000 small businesses to close and resulted in millions of job losses,” adds the website.

Biden readies changes to PPP to prioritize small, minority-owned businesses

“The president knows how essential small businesses are to cities and towns across the country and how important the millions of jobs they provide are to American families who are already struggling to make ends meet,” a top administration official told reporters.

“While the Paycheck Protection Program has delivered urgent relief to many businesses across the country, the initial round of PPP last year left too many minority-owned and mom and pop businesses out while larger and well-connected businesses got funds quickly,” the official added. “The Biden-Harris administration has put a focus on equity at the center of all of its policies and programs.”

