Republicans are taking aim at the Biden administration’s decision to rejoin of the Paris climate agreement, introducing long-shot legislation on Monday aiming to undercut it.

Sen. Steve DainesSteven (Steve) David DainesGOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ Centrist Democrats pose major problem for progressives Overnight Energy: Biden faces calls to shut down Dakota Access pipeline | Hackers breach, attempt to poison Florida city’s water supply | Daines seeks to block Haaland confirmation to Interior MORE (R-Mont.) is introducing a resolution expressing the sentiment that the agreement qualifies as a treaty and should be sent to the Senate for approval.

Meanwhile, Sen. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGOP senators demand probe into Cuomo’s handling of nursing home deaths Record number of women hold state legislative leadership posts GOP senators criticized for appearing to pay half-hearted attention to trial MORE (R-Tenn.) is unveiling a bill aimed at cutting off funding for the administration’s move to rejoin the multinational deal.

A spokesperson for Blackburn told The Hill in an email that the senator’s bill was particularly aimed at preventing the administration from sending money to other countries to make up for the U.S.’s withdrawal under the Trump administration.

“President Biden Joe BidenBiden to hold moment of silence for 500K COVID-19 deaths Publix offers employees who get COVID-19 vaccine a 5 store gift card Schumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick MORE violated the Constitution when he chose to rejoin the poorly negotiated and deeply flawed Paris Climate Agreement—a deal that’s horrible for America and good for China,” Daines said in a statement.

“This deal will do nothing except cause more hard-working Americans to lose their jobs and burden American families with higher energy prices,” he added.

Former President Obama angered lawmakers in 2016 when he joined the deal without securing Senate approval. Some Republicans say the move violated Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the Constitution, which calls for a two-thirds vote from the Senate to enter into treaties.

But the Paris accord let countries set their own commitments to the deal, rather than enter into a more formal agreement, which the Obama administration viewed as allowing the U.S. to join the deal without Senate approval.

It has been estimated that about 90 percent of the international agreements the U.S. has entered into since the 1930s have been executive agreements, which don’t get ratified by the Senate.

The Republicans’ legislation is unlikely to be taken up in the Senate, as Democrats hold control of the chamber.

Last week, the U.S. formally rejoined the Paris accord, under which the world’s countries agree to try to limit the planet’s warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with the further goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees.

The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the agreement, arguing that it was burdensome for business and workers.

But Biden has stressed that he sees an opportunity for jobs as the country moves toward clean energy. He has also argued that climate change is among several crises the country faces.

Under the deal, Obama set a goal of reducing U.S. emissions by between 26 and 28 percent compared to 2005 levels by 2025.

Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry John KerryOVERNIGHT ENERGY: US officially rejoins Paris climate agreement | Biden Energy Dept orders sweeping review of Trump energy rules | Texas power grid was ‘seconds and minutes’ from total failure, officials say Kerry: Climate change among ‘most complex security issues we’ve ever faced’ Kerry warns the US has 9 years to avoid worst climate consequences MORE has said that countries including the U.S. have to “raise ambition.”

Kerry also recently said that the U.S. will “make good” on its climate finance pledge. Obama pledged to give $3 billion to the United Nations’ Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries transition to clean energy.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. only paid $1 billion so far.

Blackburn hopes to take aim at this funding through her legislation, her spokesperson said.

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Accords, the Biden administration prioritized leftist goals of foreign countries above the needs of the American people,” Blackburn said in a statement.

