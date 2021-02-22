https://freebeacon.com/politics/republicans-outraise-democrats-across-the-board-in-january/

Republicans won a clean sweep of national fundraising battles in January, outpacing their Democratic counterparts across the board in their first month as the minority in Washington, D.C.

New financial disclosures show that the Republican National Committee, as well as the Republican campaign arms for the House and Senate, built a financial advantage over their Democratic rivals last month. The RNC led the way with a $16.3 million haul in January, roughly $3 million more than the $13.5 million raised by the DNC. The National Republican Senatorial Committee raised $8.3 million, compared to $6 million by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee raised $7.5 million, about half a million more than the just shy of $7 million raised by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The fundraising victories grow the already existing cash-in-hand advantage Republicans held entering the 2022 campaign cycle. The filings reveal a Republican advantage of $38 million for the national parties, with $83 million in the RNC’s account and $45 million in the DNC’s, and an $8 million gap in the Senate, with $17 million in the NRSC’s account and $9 million in the DSCC’s. While the DCCC has a roughly $8 million cash-in-hand advantage over the NRCC, it also carries $13 million worth of debt into February.

The fundraising totals come with the two parties nearly deadlocked in Congress. The Senate is split evenly between the two parties, with Democrats carrying the majority because they also control the White House. In the House, Democrats hold a slim 10-seat majority after major Republican gains last cycle.

