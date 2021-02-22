https://www.dailywire.com/news/russias-enemies-critics-blast-biden-for-not-halting-russian-pipeline-like-trump-did-caved-to-russias-demands

Russia’s top enemies are slamming Democrat President Joe Biden for appearing to be weak against Russia, specifically when it comes to trying to stop a major pipeline to Europe that Russia is working on.

“Russia’s adversaries in central and Eastern Europe are worried President Biden isn’t willing to fight hard to stop the Russia-Germany gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 — one of Vladimir Putin’s core priorities,” Axios reported. “The completion of Nord Stream 2 would be a huge geopolitical win for Putin and give him substantial new leverage in Europe.”

Axios’ report notes that completion of the pipeline would help Russia further isolate Ukraine, a struggling democracy, which it has cut off from its natural gas supply. Russia’s natural gas currently has to go through Ukraine to get to Europe but completing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline—which is now 90% complete—would allow Russia to pump gas straight into Germany.

“The Ukrainians are a bit disappointed that President Biden did not commit during the Munich [Security] Conference to use every tool in his power to stop Nord Stream 2,” a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios. “But it is not too late for the U.S. to take decisive action, and the Ukrainians are hopeful the Biden administration will do so.”

Axios said that America’s allies throughout Europe want Biden “to make clear he’s willing to do whatever it takes to stop the pipeline from being completed,” including being willing to sanction “the entire construction fleet” and German companies.

“President Trump even leveled trade threats at Merkel as part of his hardline tactics to stop Nord Stream 2,” Axios reported. “Construction on Nord Stream 2 halted during the Trump presidency.”

However, Russia resumed construction of the pipeline only a couple weeks into the Biden administration, which comes after Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, costing Americans thousands of jobs during the middle of a pandemic in which many are suffering.

“For the second time in the first thirty days of his presidency, President Biden has bent a knee to Russia,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement to The Daily Wire. “Earlier this month his administration announced the five-year extension of the New START treaty – exactly what Putin had been asking the United States for months. The President made no attempt to update this Cold War-era agreement, and failed to bring China to the negotiating table, even as the CCP continues to grow their own nuclear capabilities. Now, President Biden has once again caved to Russia’s demands by stepping aside and allowing the construction of a corrupt pipeline to continue.”

“The Biden Administration announced on Friday that it would not implement any new sanctions on entities involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as required by law that was supported by Republicans and Democrats alike in Congress,” McCarthy continued. “This gives Russia a green light to build a pipeline that endangers the ability of Ukraine to stand up to Russian bullying and gives one of our adversaries more control of the natural gas flow in the region.”

“We don’t need to hypothesize what Russia would do with this power,” McCarthy said. “At least twice in the past two decades, without justification, Russia completely cut off natural gas deliveries to Ukraine. We must be a check on Russia’s oppressive tactics, not give it even more ability to blackmail Europe through energy resources.”

McCarthy also mentioned Biden’s canceling of the Keystone XL Pipeline, which hurt American workers and has been slammed by unions and top union leaders.

“What’s worse, is that the first thing President Biden did as Commander-in-Chief was halt production of one of our own American pipelines – destroying thousands of jobs in the process and making our country more reliant on foreign energy – but he gives the okay for Russia to move forward with the construction of its corrupt pipeline,” McCarthy said. “This is just another example of the Biden Admin’s ‘America Last’ approach, and it sends Ukraine the message that the United States is neglecting their serious concerns.”

