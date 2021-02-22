https://www.dailywire.com/news/satire-ten-disney-characters-who-should-be-canceled

In recent years, it’s become clear that Disney is going woke. The most obvious example came just a few weeks ago when Gina Carano — former MMA fighter and actress on the hit Disney+ hit show, The Mandalorian — was fired for sharing a screenshot of a post which compared the political and cultural atmosphere in the United States to that of Nazi Germany.

Many pointed out the clear hypocrisy of Disney’s decision to axe Carano, with particular focus on the many other Disney employees who have made similar — or worse — statements and never fell under the spotlight of cancel culture.

There is another layer to Disney’s hypocrisy, though, demonstrated by their continued promotion of beloved characters who — by their own absurd standards — would be immediately subject to cancelation. Here are ten Disney characters who could never survive in our new woke culture by Disney’s own “standards.”

Gaston

Just days after firing Gina Carano, Disney tweeted a picture of the villain from Beauty and the Beast, Gaston, with the phrase, “Love yourself as much as Gaston loves himself.”

Love yourself as much as Gaston loves himself. pic.twitter.com/bJJMlCLbLq — Disney (@Disney) February 18, 2021

Gaston is one of Disney’s best villains, a figure of unrivaled arrogance. However, by Disney’s own standards, why isn’t sharing his picture alone a cancelable offense?

In the era of #MeToo, could Gaston survive? He is openly misogynistic, with a violent desire to control women. Let alone the charges which would eventually be filed for false imprisonment, assault, and attempted murder.

Canceled.

Seven Dwarves

Where to start? These men are wealthy owners of a lucrative mining business, and seem to be avoiding state taxation and preventing any form of unionized safety measures. Then, names are assigned solely based on characteristics, with the only exception being Doc, an expression of educational privilege.

Sleepy and Sneezy are clearly suffering from an undiagnosed medical condition, forced to work without paid sick leave, while Dopey suffers from a lack of educational resources and proper care.

Canceled.

Cruella de Vil

It’s difficult to imagine the Left’s reaction — with the full weight of PETA behind them — if a multi-millionaire was to use her privilege to orchestrate the theft of puppies in order to use their skins for a coat.

In 2019, Disney announced that they would be rebooting the character, with Emma Stone playing de Vil. Will the character’s prequel be considerably more woke than the 1961 version?

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/fvRntdIVar — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

Canceled.

Jafar

In modern politics, Aladdin’s Jafar could very well have found a place among the mischaracterized image of Republicans presented by the Left. Hungry for power and wealth, he manipulates the economically challenged to further his pursuits. He is even an advocate for capital punishment.

In another #MeToo moment, he also abuses his multiple positions of power to attempt to coerce Jasmine into a sexual relationship against her will.

Canceled.

Pinocchio

In the 1940 classic, Pinocchio is told by the blue fairy that he can become a real boy if he proves himself to be “brave, truthful, and unselfish.”

“Real boy?” Canceled.

Robin Hood

Under the guidance of Prince John, the Sheriff of Nottingham imposes widespread taxation policies, presumably to ensure that the rich “pay their fair share.” Robin Hood rejects the authority of the state, and decides to redistribute wealth himself.

Before meeting Maid Marian, he also trespasses on state property.

Canceled.

Pocahontas

Canceled, obviously.

Snow White’s Prince Charming

A beacon of toxic masculinity and white privilege, he allows the dwarves to handle Snow White’s post-death care, appearing years later to kiss Snow White — whom he believes to be dead — without her consent.

Whether guilty of necrophilia or sexual assault, Prince Charming is canceled.

Judge Claude Frollo

A racial bigot, the Judge abuses his position of power to achieve racial purity in Paris through genocide. He imprisons Quasimodo against his will and without access to medical treatment. Finally, he sexually harasses and assaults Esmeralda, a woman of color.

Canceled.

Prince Eric

Sebastian — a voice of toxic masculinity — encourages Eric to kiss Ariel without her explicit and verbal consent. Finally, it’s implied that Eric wouldn’t marry Ariel unless she conforms to the physical leg-based norms of his society.

Canceled.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

