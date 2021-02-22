https://justthenews.com/government/congress/schumer-says-he-and-sanders-are-arguing-very-strongly-15-minimum-wage-be-part?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he and Sen. Bernie Sanders are “arguing strongly” for the gradual $15 minimum wage hike to be included in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which Democrats are seeking to pass through budget reconciliation without GOP votes.

The nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian will rule on the minimum wage as part of the reconciliation process for Biden’s stimulus. Schumer said he and Sanders will make their case for the minimum wage increase to be included in the reconciliation process on Wednesday during a meeting with the parliamentarian. The timing of the parliamentarian’s ruling is still unclear at this time.

“Bernie Sanders and I are arguing very strongly for $15 and for it to be reconcilable. We’re going to await her judgment before we go any further,” he said, referring to Elizabeth MacDonough, the parliamentarian.

Sanders, the Senate Budget Committee chairman, has been advocating for the gradual $15 minimum wage to pass as part of Biden’s stimulus plan. The Democrats’ plan raises the minimum wage in stages, reaching $15 per hour by 2025.

