Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerOVERNIGHT ENERGY: US officially rejoins Paris climate agreement | Biden Energy Dept orders sweeping review of Trump energy rules | Texas power grid was ‘seconds and minutes’ from total failure, officials say Trump’s Slovenia Ambassador Lynda Blanchard jumps into Alabama Senate race League of Conservation Voters adds racial justice issues to 2020 congressional scorecard MORE (D-N.Y.) is teeing up a blitz of confirmation floor votes on President Biden Joe BidenBiden to hold moment of silence for 500K COVID-19 deaths Publix offers employees who get COVID-19 vaccine a 5 store gift card Schumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick MORE‘s nominees this week.

The focus on nominations comes as Senate Democrats are waiting for the House to send them Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats face unity test on Biden’s .9T bill Progressive caucus chair: I think minimum wage will be included in COVID-19 aid package Enough is enough: It’s time to impose term limits on Congress MORE (D-Calif.) wants a House vote on the bill by Friday, allowing the Senate to take it up as soon as next week.

In the meantime, Schumer said that Democrats would be working to confirm four Biden picks.

“The Senate will continue the process of confirming President Biden’s nominees with a vote on Linda Thomas-Greenfield Linda Thomas-GreenfieldChina central to GOP efforts to push back on Biden Senate panel advances Biden’s pick for United Nations ambassador New Uighur abuse claims spark call for UN investigation MORE to serve as the next U.N. ambassador,” he said from the Senate floor Monday.

The Senate is expected to hold an initial vote on Thomas-Greenfield’s nomination Monday night.

After they wrap up Biden’s United Nations pick, Schumer said they would turn to Tom Vilsack Tom VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE‘s nomination to be the secretary of Agriculture. Under a deal stuck earlier this month, the Senate is expected to hold a vote to confirm Vilsack, who held the same position during the Obama administration, on Tuesday.

Schumer is also teeing up votes on former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm Jennifer GranholmOVERNIGHT ENERGY: US officially rejoins Paris climate agreement | Biden Energy Dept orders sweeping review of Trump energy rules | Texas power grid was ‘seconds and minutes’ from total failure, officials say A bold and comprehensive proposal to act on major crises facing America OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA alleges political interference| Biden seeks delays on Arctic drilling | Biden names pick for deputy Energy chief MORE (D) to lead the Department of Energy and Miguel Cardona Miguel CardonaJill Biden picks up where she left off Senate panel advances Biden’s education and labor secretary picks Schumer vows Democrats will dual-track coronavirus bill with impeachment trial MORE, Connecticut’s commissioner of education, to be Education secretary.

“Both nominees have been advanced by the respective committees with bipartisan votes, a pattern this week and at a time when our nation is gripped by a once in a century crisis. The president deserves to have his nominees approved quickly by this chamber so they can immediately get to work healing our great country,” Schumer said.

Biden has gotten seven Senate-approved nominees confirmed so far, after getting only one through on his first day in office: Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines Avril HainesOvernight Defense: NATO expanding troops in Iraq Biden shifts approach to Saudi leaders The opportunity of Biden’s Cabinet MORE.

Getting four confirmed in one week would be the most Biden has gotten through the Senate in a similar time frame since taking office.

