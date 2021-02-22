https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dick-durbin-william-barr-merrick-garland-attorney-general/2021/02/22/id/1011072

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Monday harshly criticized former Attorney General Bill Barr, accusing him of acting like former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, and not the nation’s, the U.K.’s Independent reported.

Durbin made the comments during the confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s choice for attorney general, saying, during the Trump administration “the Justice Department became an arm of the White House, committed to advancing the interests of President Trump, his family, and his political allies.”

Durbin emphasized, “The U.S. Department of Justice became the Trump Department of Justice. General Barr stated clearly that he believed the attorney general was the president’s lawyer, not the nation’s.”

The senator added he is confident Garland can restore the faith of the American people in the rule of law, while also delivering equal justice for all.

But he stressed, “there have been few moments in history where the role of attorney general – and the occupant of that post – have mattered more,” adding, if Garland is confirmed, “you will oversee a Justice Department in an existential moment. After four tumultuous years of intrigue, controversy, and brute political forces, the future course of the department is clearly in transition.”

