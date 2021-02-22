https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-james-comey-merrick-garland-fbi/2021/02/22/id/1011037

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday snapped at attorney general nominee Merrick Garland for not calling James Comey “a terrible FBI director.”

At his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, Garland declined to say how he felt about Comey, a video of the exchange showed.

The question comes at the 4:02-minute mark.

“Senator, I really don’t want to get into analyzing previous directors,” Garland said before Graham interjected.

“Well, you’ve been very political, and appropriately so, at times. I just find it pretty stunning that you can’t say, in my view, that he was a terrible FBI director,” Graham said.

Graham’s question came during a line of inquiry about what Garland’s thoughts are on special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the beginnings of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Garland told Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, he has no reason to question the decision by former Attorney General William Barr to name Durham, then a U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, as special counsel so he could complete his investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, The Hill reported.

“Sitting here today, I have no reason to think that that was not the correct decision,” Garland said.

“I would, though, have to talk with Mr. Durham and understand the nature of what he’s been doing and the nature of the report,” he added. “I am very much committed to transparency and explaining Justice Department decisionmaking.”

