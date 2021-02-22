https://www.oann.com/sens-collins-romney-announce-opposition-to-bidens-omb-nominee/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sens-collins-romney-announce-opposition-to-bidens-omb-nominee

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), appears before a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:33 AM PT – Monday, February 22, 2021

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) recently announced her opposition to the nomination of Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Budget and Management (OMB). The GOP lawmaker released a statement Monday in which she asserted Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor temperament to lead this critical agency.

Collins also said Tanden’s deletion of more than 1,000 tweets days before being nominated raises concerns about her commitment to transparency. The Maine senator is not the only lawmaker who is opposing Biden’s OMB pick.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the list of moderate Republicans opposing her advancement to fill the seat. On Monday, a spokesperson for the senator stated that Romney has been “critical of her extreme rhetoric.”

Biden’s nominee has faced backlash for a litany of past tweets in which she insulted top Republicans and even progressive Democrats. Tanden’s nomination could have passed by simple majority, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) indicated he would vote against her.

Nonetheless, the White House said it will continue to push for Tanden’s confirmation.

