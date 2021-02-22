https://www.oann.com/sens-collins-romney-announce-opposition-to-bidens-omb-nominee/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sens-collins-romney-announce-opposition-to-bidens-omb-nominee

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:33 AM PT – Monday, February 22, 2021

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) recently announced her opposition to the nomination of Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Budget and Management (OMB). The GOP lawmaker released a statement Monday in which she asserted Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor temperament to lead this critical agency.

Collins also said Tanden’s deletion of more than 1,000 tweets days before being nominated raises concerns about her commitment to transparency. The Maine senator is not the only lawmaker who is opposing Biden’s OMB pick.

NEW: Sen. Susan Collins will vote against Neera Tanden’s nomination for OMB director: “[She] has neither the experience nor temperament to lead this critical agency. Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity Pres. Biden pledged to transcend.@playbookplus pic.twitter.com/skALfu25US — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 22, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the list of moderate Republicans opposing her advancement to fill the seat. On Monday, a spokesperson for the senator stated that Romney has been “critical of her extreme rhetoric.”

Biden’s nominee has faced backlash for a litany of past tweets in which she insulted top Republicans and even progressive Democrats. Tanden’s nomination could have passed by simple majority, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) indicated he would vote against her.

Nonetheless, the White House said it will continue to push for Tanden’s confirmation.

Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

