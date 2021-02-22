https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/22/sick-damning-thread-exposes-the-absolute-disaster-bidens-admin-was-in-handling-deadly-texas-storm-with-receipts/

Biden never met a crisis he couldn’t fail during … and impressively at that.

As we all know, if Trump were still president the media would have a non-stop feed of the number of homes that lost power, the number dead in Texas, blaming each and everyone on him, and somehow finding a way to claim his racism kept him from doing more.

But since it’s Biden it’s been fairly quiet, unless they can find a way to blame Abbott.

This is why this thread from @amuse about what happened with the power and energy is so very damning, for Biden.

Take a gander.

TEXAS POWER CRISIS THREAD: Once it was clear that the polar vortex would engulf the entire state of Texas @GovAbbott declared an emergency and asked President Biden for an EPA waiver to allow power generation facilities to operate at full capacity until the emergency passed. pic.twitter.com/UjTQzdLYm8 — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

Surely they granted Abbott what he needed, right?

Wrong.

2/ Biden’s EPA refused Governor Abbott’s request and instead offered to allow certain power generation facilities a waiver if they raised the prices they charged to Texans to more than $1,500/MWh resulting in massive statewide power outages and a failure of the grid. pic.twitter.com/AW70kuwERW — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

So if they raised the prices they could offer more power to freezing Texans.

Did we read that right?

3/ The truth is that the federal government controls how Texas generates electricity – the mix of sources and the capacity of each. The EPA requires that Texas’ fossil fuel power generators operate far below their maximum output. pic.twitter.com/A4RZjjbcKi — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

4/ Gov. Abbott knew that if the EPA would allow our natural gas and coal power plants to operate at peak efficiency they could meet 110% of the demand the state faced last week. The EPA refused. pic.twitter.com/jBvkZkoF58 — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

Because of course, they did.

5/ Sadly, Biden’s acting EPA chief, David Huizenga, is not an expert at power generation but instead an expert with nuclear waste management. When Gov. Abbott received the EPA’s refusal he knew Texas was in trouble and there was nothing he could do about it. pic.twitter.com/Uq9o3MPHLr — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

6/ My question? Why didn’t @GovAbbott simply order all Texas power generation facilities to operate at peak efficiency and force Biden to send his army to Texas to stop us? Does anyone think Biden would have sent the army to shut down our national gas power generation facilities? pic.twitter.com/T3JJkKcXWL — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

Fair.

7/ SHOCK: President Biden refused @GovAbbott‘s request that he sign major disaster declarations for 177 Texas counties after refusing to allow Texas power plants to operate at 100% capacity during the polar vortex resulting in massive power outages. https://t.co/oSydD6zfxE — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

This just gets worse and worse.

Can you IMAGINE if Trump had done this?!

8/ If President Trump had refused to provide disaster relief for 177 counties the Texas Tribune would be in each county sharing the stories of average Texans struggling to stay warm, feed their families, and pay their bills. Since Biden refused to provide relief: silence. — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

And calling him a racist.

Yes.

9/ CORRECTION: I used EPA instead of DOE in this thread. Also, to be clear the DOE refused Abbott’s request to allow power plants to operate at full capacity without charging at least $1500/MWh – a price that would have bankrupted the retail electric industry/consumers. — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

Awww, good to know.

10/ To put the DOE’s actions in context their demand that generators sell their additional capacity at $1500/MWh is like telling gas stations they can sell gas to consumers at $1500/gallon – it was a price so high it was basically saying, “no, you can’t increase capacity”. — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

11/ While we lost much of our renewable supply (wind and solar) our natural gas and coal are required to operate at 60% capacity to reduce emissions. They CAN operate at 100% if they get a waiver from the federal government (as Abbott requested). Biden refused… — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

Wow.

12/ This morning on the Sunday political TV shows Biden surrogates claimed that the power outages and the lives lost rest solely on @GregAbbott_TX. The media won’t look at evidence that the DOE refused the governor’s request to allow for additional power generation. Sick. — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

C’mon man, we all know their narrative and agenda is protecting Sleepy Joe aka #PresidentSilverAlert so no WAY they will tell the whole story.

Welcome to 2021.

***

