https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/22/silence-of-the-lambs-at-30-how-would-it-be-different-today/

On this episode of “The Federalist Radio Hour,” writer and producer at Sinclair and Federalist Senior Contributor Ellie Bufkin joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the iconic thriller movie “Silence of the Lambs” and discuss how the film demonstrates the evolution of Hollywood.

“One of the things I like, you know, obviously movies based on a novel or multiple novels, but the story itself, the way that it translated onto screen, was almost pitch-perfect,” Bufkin explained. “It’s difficult to put a story with as much detail as these novels had on camera, and to be able to make it as interesting and as terrifying as a reader would have been going through with that story, they did such an incredible job. And that’s complicated. I think that’s probably the most difficult to screen is like actually keeping the complexity of the characters.”

When critics label the film as “anti-trans” and attempt to view it through a current lens instead of seeing it as 30 years old, Bufkin said, it is “harmful to the film’s reputation.”

“I think that the idea that we can’t trust viewers to make their own decisions about what is moral and what is good is a real shame. And I think that as soon as you start, you know, putting, whatever moral high ground you think, you are in front of every single piece of art that has been made, is being made, or will be made in the future. You really lose the ability to make anything of quality, and you suck the soul out of things that have already been made.”

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/02/Silence-Final.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

