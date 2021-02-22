https://justthenews.com/nation/religion/southern-baptist-convention-executive-committee-disfellowships-churches-over-issue?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee on Tuesday disfellowshipped two churches over the issue of homosexuality.

“The committee said both Towne View and St. Matthews have membership and leadership standards that ‘affirm homosexual behavior’ and do not have a faith and practice that closely identify with the Baptist Faith and Message2000,” according to Baptist Press, which is the convention’s official news service.

Towne View Baptist Church located in the state of Georgia chose to accept a gay couple with their three adopted sons who sought membership in 2019, the outlet said.

St. Matthews Baptist Church in Kentucky had been disfellowshipped by the Kentucky Baptist Convention in 2018 due to the church’s “support of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship that affirms homosexuality,” Baptist Press noted.

The Associated Press reported that St. Matthews Baptist was one of multiple churches to lose their connection with the Kentucky Baptist Convention in 2018 because they contributed financially to the Conservative Baptist Fellowship that had removed a prohibition against hiring LGBTQ employees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

