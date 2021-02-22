https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/start-impeachment-joe-biden-admits-storming-senate-chamber-age-21-arrested-video/

In 2007 Joe Biden told David Letterman that he was arrested for trespassing in the US Capitol and taking a seat inside the Senate Chamber at age 21.

Joe Biden bragged about the alleged event on Letterman.

Oh the irony. Biden said that he was arrested for trespassing at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/cUid5QAIQ6 — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) February 21, 2021

Today the US government including the DOJ and FBI are ruining people’s lives for walking through the US Capitol on January 6th.

The FBI has arrested over 250 people so far in connection with the Capitol raid on January 6th.

A vast majority committed no violence and were just walking around inside the US Capitol building.

The FBI still is promoting this most wanted poster even though many of these individuals have been apprehended and committed no crime besides walking through the US Capitol.

The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/edLE0GhQzX to see images from current cases, and if you see someone you recognize, submit a tip at https://t.co/p7Njt5WKMy. pic.twitter.com/EzLtPkqfs6 — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) February 16, 2021

